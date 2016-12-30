Get $25 off New Year's ride by signing pledge

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville attorney is doing what he can to combat drunk driving on New Year's Eve.



Tad Thomas said he lost a friend in a drunk driving crash this year. Now, he's asking people to sign a pledge saying they won't drink and drive.



“Drunk driving is putting your life in danger, it's putting other people's lives in danger and there's really no reason for it,” Thomas said.



The first 25 people who sign the pledge will get a voucher for $25 off an Uber Ride between noon Saturday and noon Sunday.

To view or sign the pledge, click here.

