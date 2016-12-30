Get $25 off New Year's ride by signing pledge - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Get $25 off New Year's ride by signing pledge

By Sarah Eisenmenger, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Tad Thomas (Source: WAVE 3 News) Tad Thomas (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A Louisville attorney is doing what he can to combat drunk driving on New Year's Eve.

Tad Thomas said he lost a friend in a drunk driving crash this year. Now, he's asking people to sign a pledge saying they won't drink and drive.

“Drunk driving is putting your life in danger, it's putting other people's lives in danger and there's really no reason for it,” Thomas said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Honda recalls more than 650,000 Odyssey minivans
Petrino says team lucky not to be 'at a funeral' after players shot
Apps hope to help users with New Year's resolutions

The first 25 people who sign the pledge will get a voucher for $25 off an Uber Ride between noon Saturday and noon Sunday.

To view or sign the pledge, click here.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

  • WAVE 3 NewsNEWSMore>>

  • Tigers top Cards in Citrus Bowl

    Tigers top Cards in Citrus Bowl

    Saturday, December 31 2016 12:41 PM EST2016-12-31 17:41:09 GMT
    (Source: WAVE 3 News)(Source: WAVE 3 News)

    UofL closes 2016 at 9-4, In coach Bobby Petrino's three years back at the school, the Cards are 26-13, including 1-2 in bowl games, all three of which have been against SEC schools.

    More >>

    UofL closes 2016 at 9-4, In coach Bobby Petrino's three years back at the school, the Cards are 26-13, including 1-2 in bowl games, all three of which have been against SEC schools.

    More >>

  • UK falls to Georgia Tech in Gator Bowl

    UK falls to Georgia Tech in Gator Bowl

    Saturday, December 31 2016 12:39 PM EST2016-12-31 17:39:36 GMT
    (Source: WAVE 3 News)(Source: WAVE 3 News)

    UK finishes 2016 at 7-6, Mark Stoops' first winning season in his four years as coach. This year marked Kentucky's first winning season since Rich Brooks' last four seasons (2006-09) all ended above .500.

    More >>

    UK finishes 2016 at 7-6, Mark Stoops' first winning season in his four years as coach. This year marked Kentucky's first winning season since Rich Brooks' last four seasons (2006-09) all ended above .500.

    More >>

  • breaking

    2 shot in Louisville; police investigating possible scene

    2 shot in Louisville; police investigating possible scene

    Saturday, December 31 2016 2:27 PM EST2016-12-31 19:27:06 GMT
    (Source: Raycom News Network)(Source: Raycom News Network)

    Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that may have happened in the Limerick neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>

    Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that may have happened in the Limerick neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly