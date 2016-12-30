Ring in the New Year with the Louisville music scene

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville is not short on things to do this New Year's Eve, and if you're looking for music, Headliners is the place to go.

WFPK will host a Tiki Surf Party with DJs Matt Anthony and Woodrow on the Radio. It features Jaxon Lee Swain and surf rock band Inertia, with guests Cheyenne Mize and Christy O’Connell.

Tickets are $25 for the 18 and over show. Doors at Headliners Music Hall open at 8 p.m.

Find out more in the week's edition of The Setlist with Kyle Meredith by watching the video above.

Other music venues hosting parties are plenty:

Haymarket Whiskey Bar brings the popular Coat Check series indoors with Sam Sneed, DJA, Discount Guns, Bonez and Domdi. That 21 and up show starts at 9 p.m. Cover is $10.

Mellwood Art Center hosts Tony and the Tanlines and DJ K-Dogg starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are $80.

NuLu hot spot Galaxie is having a free party put on by the production company that hosts Silent Discos at Bonnaroo.

Another free event takes place at Louis's The Ton starting at 4 p.m. with a great lineup including Dead Room Cult, Otis Junior, Ryan Marsh and Bird Zoo.

The Setlist is a collaboration between WFPK Music Director Kyle Meredith and WAVE 3 News Producer Laurel Mallory.

