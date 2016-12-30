Ring in the New Year with the Louisville music scene

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville is not short on things to do this New Year's Eve, and if you're looking for music, Headliners is the place to go.
WFPK will host a Tiki Surf Party with DJs Matt Anthony and Woodrow on the Radio. It features Jaxon Lee Swain and surf rock band Inertia, with guests Cheyenne Mize and Christy O’Connell.
Tickets are $25 for the 18 and over show. Doors at Headliners Music Hall open at 8 p.m.
Find out more in the week's edition of The Setlist with Kyle Meredith by watching the video above.
Other music venues hosting parties are plenty:
The Setlist is a collaboration between WFPK Music Director Kyle Meredith and WAVE 3 News Producer Laurel Mallory. Find more local music by watching WAVE 3 News every Saturday morning or Monday nights at 7:30 p.m.
