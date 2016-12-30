Murder suspect promised to change ways after being shot 10 times

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - From preaching to teens about doing the right thing, to flipping off cameras in court after being arrested for murder - a string of Facebook videos show conflicting sides of homicide suspect John “Johnny” Reed.

"The younger generation thinking about theyselves and not other people," Reed said in one post.

Reed’s family said his brother was shot and killed in 2007 and that his father was convicted and sent to prison for stabbing someone to death.

"I'm strapped up Johnny," he said in another video. "I'm a murderous mad dog," he rapped.

We first heard Reed's name back in May after a shooting at Legends Nightclub.

PREVIOUS STORY: Man shot 10 times early Sunday morning

"I've been shot 10 times. I'm laying right here," Reed said in a Facebook video from the hospital.

In the video he promises to change his ways and help others stay away from violence.

"School younger people in the right, in the right direction," he said.

Fast forward seven months to the day after Christmas and sirens were heard at Vybe Lounge, which is just a minute away from the place where Reed was shot.

This time though police weren’t calling Reed the victim, but rather the shooter. Two people were shot, one of them, Monquel Ligon, 22, died.

PREVIOUS STORY: Murder charge filed in Louisville nightclub shooting

"It ain't like that no more," Reed said from the hospital in May. "Cuz I'm going a Godly life."

But Friday morning at court, he had something else to say with his middle finger. Reed was seen waving insults during his arraignment. He told the judge he would have not one lawyer, but two. He was placed in handcuffs again to prevent any further gestures.

"What's my bond?" he asked the judge.

The judge responded, "750,000 full cash."

After he was shot in May, Reed told teens on Facebook not to be influenced by criminals, but rather the people who really have their best interest at heart.

"We all we got," he said. "If we ain't got us, we ain't got nobody."

In addition to murder, Reed is charged with assault, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 9.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.