New shoes lift spirits at The Healing Place

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A late Christmas gift of sorts came Friday for clients of a non-profit that helps people addicted to drugs and alcohol turn their lives around.



Louisville orthopedic surgeon Dr. George Quill teamed up with the nonprofit group Our Hearts to Your Soles to provide 100 brand new pairs of shoes for the clients at The Healing Place of Louisville.



The donation will help the men and women get around better and also help lift their spirits.



Laci Comer, with The Healing Place, said, “These are brand new shoes and maybe something our clients haven't had in years. So it's also kind of that morale boost to them.”

The Healing Place helps more than 700 men and women each day, but the demand is much higher with about 300 turned away every month. That's why the agency is demolishing and expanding their men's campus on West Market Street.



The $29 million project will take 24 months to complete and will increase the number of beds from 230 to 426.

