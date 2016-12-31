New Year's Eve fire partially collapses building

The fire partially collapsed the building. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

Almost 40 firefighters fought the blaze. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

The fire was a few blocks down from Expo Five and Derby Park Flea Market. (Source: Google Maps)

The fire crews responded to the fire just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire officials are investigating after a fire partially collapses a building in Shively.

Fire crews responded to the fire at a building on the 2900 block of Seventh Street Road around 12:50 Saturday morning.

The fire was a few blocks down from Expo Five and Derby Park Flea Market.

Almost 40 firefighters fought the fire defensively, Shively Fire Chief Greg Cambron said. No one was allowed to go inside the building.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Murder suspect promised to change after being shot

+ Residents left without electricity or hot water after fire

+ 2 injured in accident at Mill Creek power plant

While they battled the fire, part of the building collapsed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.