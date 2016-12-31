J'town PD to sue over broken body cameras

The department claimed the company promised to fix the issues a year ago but the cameras still are not working. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

JEFFERSONTOWN, KY (WAVE) - After spending thousands on body cameras, the Jeffersontown Police Department is planning to sue the company that sold them.

Jeffersontown PD spent $100 thousand on the camera but for the past year has had trouble getting them to work properly.

The cameras will not turn on when they are supposed to and sometimes turn on by themselves according to the department's attorney Schuyler Olt.

"There's a lot of frustration because body cameras are something that we've been working on at least since 2014," Olt said.

Despite the issues, the department said they are committed to using the body cameras and are looking into other vendors.

