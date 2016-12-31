Tigers top Cards in Citrus Bowl

ORLANDO, FL (WAVE) - The Cards were in the thick of the College Football Playoff conversation before closing the season with two straight losses, one embarrassing, the other heartbreaking.

UofL quarterback Lamar Jackson won the Heisman Trophy, but a dark cloud has remained over the program following a shooting that left two players injured, as well as the Wakeyleaks mess.

To get past all that and try to head into the offseason on a high note, a win over SEC power LSU in the Citrus Bowl could have done the trick for the Cards.

But the Tigers were just too much Saturday in Orlando. LSU led at halftime, 16-6, and defeated UofL.

The Cards close 2016 at 9-4, In coach Bobby Petrino's three years back at the school, UofL is 26-13, including 1-2 in bowl games, all three of which have been against SEC schools.

LSU, which endured a rollercoaster season of its own, finished 8-4.

