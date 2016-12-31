UK falls to Georgia Tech in Gator Bowl

JACKSONVILLE, FL (WAVE) - Kentucky was playing in its 16th bowl game Saturday, but the outcome wasn't necessarily sweet.

Georgia Tech and its triple-option offense raced to a 20-3 halftime lead and defeated the Wildcats in the Gator Bowl at EverBank Field in Jacksonville.

After playing in a bowl game for five straight years from 2006-10, UK was playing in its first bowl in nearly seven years, and was hoping to win its first since the 2008 season.

But Kentucky couldn't ride the momentum it gained in an upset win at instate rival Louisville on Nov. 26.

UK finishes 2016 at 7-6, Mark Stoops' first winning season in his four years as coach. This year marked Kentucky's first winning season since Rich Brooks' last four seasons (2006-09) all ended above .500.

Saturday was the first meeting between the teams after they played each other 19 times between 1923 and 1960. Georgia Tech held an 11-7-1 edge in those games.

Georgia Tech concludes its season at 9-4.

