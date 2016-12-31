Indiana income tax rate to drop January 1st - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Indiana income tax rate to drop January 1st

By Tawana Andrew, Digital Content Producer
Vice President Elect Mike Pence (Source: AP Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WAVE) - Indiana taxpayers will get to keep slightly more of their paychecks next year.

It's part of a phased-in tax cut, Governor Mike Pence pushed for in 2013.

As of January 1st, Indiana's income tax will be 3.23 percent, a slight drop from today's 3.3 percent.

The changes mean someone with $50,000 in taxable income will see their state income tax bill drop by $35 next year.

Won't make a big difference to most tax bills, but economists said collectively it's about 265-million dollars in savings.

