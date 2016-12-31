Cards top Hoosiers in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WAVE) - Both teams were looking for redemption following home losses in conference openers Wednesday, but it was No. 6 Louisville that returned to its winning ways Saturday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

The Cards beat the No. 16 Hoosiers in the non-conference finale for both squads.

Following a lackluster loss at Virginia on Wednesday, UofL coach Rick Pitino tweaked his starting lineup Saturday, swapping in V.J. King, Ray Spalding and Anas Mahmoud and sitting Donovan Mitchell, who had been struggling with his perimeter game.

Louisville returns to ACC play Wednesday, with a game at No. 24 Notre Dame. It's the fourth straight game against a ranked team and will conclude what was expected to be UofL's toughest portion of its schedule.

The schedule doesn't get easier for IU either, as the Hoosiers face No. 14 Wisconsin on Tuesday at Assembly Hall. What follows, however, is a stretch of eight straight Big Ten games against unranked foes, which could allow IU to assert itself near the top of the conference standings.

