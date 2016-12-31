2 shot in Louisville; police investigating possible scene

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police are investigating a shooting that may have happened in the Limerick neighborhood on Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to 49 College Court just after 2 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

A short time later, a person with a gunshot wound showed up at Norton Hospital and a second victim showed up University of Louisville Hospital, according to MetroSafe.

Police have not confirmed whether the victims were shot on College Court.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2016 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.