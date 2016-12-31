Crews battle large fire in California neighborhood

Neighbors view the scene on Gallagher St. (Source: Jobina Fortson/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews responded to a fire in the California neighborhood.

They were called to the 1600 block of Gallagher Street at about 3 p.m. on Saturday.

MetroSafe said the fire started in a garage then spread to a nearby building.

Firefighters are taking a defensive approach because of concerns that the structure might collapse.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

