Crews responding to fire in Okolona

Okolona Fire on the scene (Source: Daniel Paxton/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire crews are responding to fire in the 3800 block of Oaklawn Drive near Preston Highway.

The location appears to be near the Street and Strip Performance auto shop.

Firefighters believe the fire started from a combination of fumes and a spark from equipment.

One employee was in the building and got out.

