Americana Community Center sets goals for 2017

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Americana Community Center helps thousands of people who have made Louisville their new home and next year helping refugees may prove to be rough for them.

“The future of Americana and sustainability of Americana is going to be determined by the donor base which means having more people give whatever they can,” Clare Rutz, Director of Development at the Americana Community Center said.

Right now, Americana has about 300 consistent donors to help serve about 5,000 people with programs for the youth, English as a second language and housing.

The goal for 2017 is to serve more and secure a future for the non-profit.

“The next couple of years might be a little difficult for nonprofits to get funding so it is really important for the community to give what they can,” Rutz said.

Clare said in 2017 the building needs new windows in the gym, more computers, and a new website to better serve the English as a Second Language community.

“The Americana community offers a place where other race and ethnicity can come and just it's a safe place for people to come and enjoy themselves,” KD Moo, who attends the community center said.

On Saturday, Moo and others in the Karen community set up for a New Year’s celebration.

Paw Thaw who was also there said she has used the building for nine years and adds that the Americana has helped her feel a part of a new community in Louisville.

“This building has been here for ages and there are many families that come by and it helps families to grow and connect with others,” says Thaw.

To donate to the American Community Center, click here http://americanacc.org/donate/



