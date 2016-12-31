Americana Community Center sets goals for 2017

Louisville returns to ACC play Wednesday, with a game at No. 24 Notre Dame. It's the fourth straight game against a ranked team and will conclude what was expected to be UofL's toughest portion of its schedule.More >>
Louisville returns to ACC play Wednesday, with a game at No. 24 Notre Dame. It's the fourth straight game against a ranked team and will conclude what was expected to be UofL's toughest portion of its schedule.More >>
UofL closes 2016 at 9-4, In coach Bobby Petrino's three years back at the school, the Cards are 26-13, including 1-2 in bowl games, all three of which have been against SEC schools.More >>
UofL closes 2016 at 9-4, In coach Bobby Petrino's three years back at the school, the Cards are 26-13, including 1-2 in bowl games, all three of which have been against SEC schools.More >>
UK finishes 2016 at 7-6, Mark Stoops' first winning season in his four years as coach. This year marked Kentucky's first winning season since Rich Brooks' last four seasons (2006-09) all ended above .500.More >>
UK finishes 2016 at 7-6, Mark Stoops' first winning season in his four years as coach. This year marked Kentucky's first winning season since Rich Brooks' last four seasons (2006-09) all ended above .500.More >>
A wonderful surprise for a Louisville man to start the new year.More >>
A wonderful surprise for a Louisville man to start the new year.More >>
A toddler was shot in Portland on Saturday nightMore >>
A toddler was shot in Portland on Saturday nightMore >>