Toddler shot on New Years Eve night - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Toddler shot on New Years Eve night

LMPD respond to the scene (Source: Lee Holeman/ WAVE 3 News) LMPD respond to the scene (Source: Lee Holeman/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A child was shot in the 2300 block of Griffiths Avenue in the Portland neighborhood Saturday night.

Police and EMS were called to the scene around 10:42 p.m.

Sources tell WAVE 3 News, the toddler is expected to survive.

No other information is known at this time. WAVE 3 News will update the story as more information becomes available.

