Dog rescued hours after fire, was believed to be dead

Man reunited with his dog after fire (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Adel Conley’s garage was destroyed during a fire Saturday afternoon. It wasn’t how he imagined bringing in the New Year.

“I wanted to get my dogs out, but they wouldn't let me go in there,” Conley said. “I love my dogs.”

Conley was forced to stand on the sidelines and watch his garage burn with his beloved pets trapped inside.

Conley's neighbor's garage became engulfed with flames Saturday afternoon, which then spread next door. The fire sent thick smoke down Gallagher Street.

“With the amount of fire we had and the amount you can see, just the amount of materials in that garage,” Lt. Col Jim Fredrick said. “It's not really easily accessible for us.”

The scene made it tough to rescue Conley's two dogs inside

“I know they going to die,” Conley said

Crews managed to save one of Conley’s dogs. A few minutes later they told Conley the other died.

However, as WAVE 3 News was conducting the 6 p.m. live shot, firefighters heard barking from inside the garage. They were able to pull Conley’s dog from the darkness.

Watch the WAVE 3 News exclusive here.

“The fireman said he was dead,” Conley said. The two were reunited in time to ring in the New Year.

The official cause of the fire is still under investigation.

