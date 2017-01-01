2 dead after Anderson County crash

One person died during the accident. (Source: LEX18)

LAWRENCEBURG, KY (WAVE/LEX 18) - At least two people are dead after a fiery crash in Anderson County on Saturday night.

US 127 at Kentucky 44 in Lawrenceburg was shut down as a crew reconstructs the crash.

The crash happened just before 7:30 p.m.

The coroner said 2 people have died. One person died during the accident, the other was taken to a nearby hospital where they died.

Several other people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

According to officials, one of the cars traveled down the road the wrong way causing the crash.

Both northbound lanes of US 127 will be closed until further notice.

