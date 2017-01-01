Neighbors near Taylor Berry Neighborhood battle blighted properties

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Neighbors in the Taylor Berry Neighborhood are frustrated by broken windows, boarded doors and burnt down properties that plague their neighborhood.

Rebecca Wells-Gonzalez and some of her neighbors want others in the to take accountability for their streets.

Now some neighbors want something done about the empty apartment buildings in the Arcadia complex.

"It lessens your pride in the neighborhood I think that is something we have lost as well is pride in our neighborhoods," Wells-Gonzalez said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM-

+ Americana Community Center sets goals for 2017

+ Changing businesses affecting long-term Okolona shop owners

+ Apps hope to help users with New Year's resolutions

Wells-Gonzalez stood on Utah and Oleanda Avenues where two vacant apartment buildings at the Acadia complex were intentionally set on fire on December 26th.

"There is a concern for the safety of the people that actually live in the apartment complex and in the surrounding neighborhood," Wells-Gonzalez said.

She and a group of other neighbors are not staying silent, and have been successful in getting other vacant properties like an abandoned home at 7th Street and Weller Avenue taken care of.

"For years it was covered in graffiti and we finally did get it knocked down," Wells-Gonzalez said.

Wells-Gonzalez is encouraging her neighbors to use the Louisville 311 & MSD app to report problems and even submit pictures of the troublesome properties.

“It takes people like me like you actually noticing these issues and reporting it and holding the owners accountable,” Wells-Gonzalez said.

Driving around there are dozens of boarded up apartments in the Arcadia Apartment Complex.

Checking on property records there are 49 property violations just for the apartments on Utah Avenue.

WAVE 3 News called the owners of the Arcadia Apartment Clark Enterprises and no one was in the office.

"It is kind of in between council districts its owned by different council members and nobody takes a true dedication," Wells-Gonzalez said.

The apartments sit one the border of Districts 3 and 6 near District 15.

“I am just as frustrated as the neighbor. The property makes it look bad for the neighbors, the community and the city," Metro Councilman David James of District 6 said.

The Arcadia Apartments obtained a Kentucky Historic Tax Credit. With the credit, they were given funds to upgrade each apartment building. Work was supposed to begin in August, but improvements have not been made.

"Foreclosures can take several months and can take over a year in some cases we continue to work it and try to demo house that are really bad," Metro Councilwoman Marianne Butler of District 15 said.

In the meantime, Wells-Gonzalez said 2017 is the year to take accountability for the neighborhood.

“This is our neighborhood and this is where we live and I love it here and I want everyone else to love it here as well," Wells-Gonzalez said.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.