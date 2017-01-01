Local church hosts birthday party for 'Lost Boys'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Dozens of refugees celebrated their birthdays at a local church Sunday, years after escaping violence in Sudan.

They are among the so-called Lost Boys who came to the United States during a civil war in their home country. When they arrived here -- many of them did not know their birthdays. So officials assigned them a new birthday, January 1st.

"You know they have had so much misery and heartache and it's so nice to have a time that is just celebration" Pastor Curtis Peters said.

This is the second time that Resurrection Lutheran Church has hosted the birthday party, and they expect it to keep growing.

