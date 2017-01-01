Neighbor on toddler shot: “A bullet is not something that's going to be nice”

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – As the clock struck twelve on New Year’s Eve, Anthony Recktenwald was jolted out of his sleep by the sound of gunshots.

“As loud as it was, it almost must have been rifle shots or something you know,” Recktenwald said.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM-

+ Toddler hit by stray bullet on New Years Eve identified by family

+ Dog rescued hours after fire, was believed to be dead

+ Neighbors near Taylor Berry Neighborhood battle blighted properties

The bangs could be heard throughout the city, even before midnight. Stray bullets were sent into the air. One of them hit a two-year-old boy outside the Recktenwald's home on Griffths Avenue.

“I’m just sorry to hear about it,” Recktenwald said. “I've got a bunch of great grandchildren myself in that same age range you know. They were all here at Christmas.”

The two-year-old and his family were visiting the area. In a Facebook post, the toddler's father said his son was struck in the shoulder by the bullet as he was being buckled into a car seat.

“What goes up must come down and a bullet is not something that's going to be nice to people,” Tom Knoblaugh said.

Knoblaugh lives around the corner from the crime scene.

“I like guns, I shot guns, I had fun doing it,” Knoblaugh said. “One of the things that the two gentlemen that taught me how to handle guns said is, ‘Tom you are responsible for where that bullet winds up.’ I never forgot that.”

Watch Jobina Fortson's report here.

It is illegal to fire a gun into the air. According to the CDC, the majority of injuries associated with the crime are to the feet, shoulders and head, which can result in death.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.