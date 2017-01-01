Louisville man arrested in KSP, LMPD chase with shot fired - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville man arrested in KSP, LMPD chase with shot fired

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man is facing several charges in a police chase that happened Sunday night.

A Kentucky State Police trooper noticed a Dodge pickup truck driving 72 miles per hour in a 55 mph zone on Greenbelt Highway near Johnstown Road at 9:22 p.m.

The driver sped up and drove through several side streets before turning back onto Greenbelt.

The driver stopped at Lower River Road and Moorman Road, fired a gun and took off again, KSP said.

He eventually turned onto Lewis Way, where the truck got stuck in the mud. Police were able to catch him after a short foot pursuit and a scuffle that involved the suspect being tazed.

James McClelland was arrested and taken to Louisville Metro Corrections.

LMPD assisted KSP in the pursuit.

