Suspect leads KSP, LMPD in car chase

The chase ended here off Dixie Highway (Source: Daniel Paxton/ WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police have a suspect in custody after a Sunday night chase.

The pursuit started at Greenbelt Highway and Johnsontown Road around 9:24 p.m. and ended on Lewis Lane off Dixie Highway around 9:45 p.m.

MetroSafe confirmed LMPD assisted in the chase.

No further information is available. WAVE 3 News will update this story.

