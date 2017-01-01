Louisville Zoo to host job fair - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Louisville Zoo to host job fair

By Jeremiah Khampadith, Assistant News Specialist
Connect

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is hosting a job fair for seasonal employees this weekend.

According to the zoo's website, applicants can apply on Saturday, January 7th, between 10 in the morning and two in the afternoon. This is the only day new candidates can apply.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM-
+ Dog rescued hours after fire, was believed to be dead
Baby bald eagle emerges from egg on livestream
FORECAST: Soggy start to 2017

The zoo says that they will not be accepting online applications for new hires. The window for returning employees to apply online has closed.

All applicants must be a minimum of 16 years old.

Copyright 2017  WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly