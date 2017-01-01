Louisville Zoo to host job fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is hosting a job fair for seasonal employees this weekend.
According to the zoo's website, applicants can apply on Saturday, January 7th, between 10 in the morning and two in the afternoon. This is the only day new candidates can apply.
MORE FROM WAVE3.COM-
+ Dog rescued hours after fire, was believed to be dead
+ Baby bald eagle emerges from egg on livestream
+ FORECAST: Soggy start to 2017
The zoo says that they will not be accepting online applications for new hires. The window for returning employees to apply online has closed.
All applicants must be a minimum of 16 years old.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
A local non-profit music program is offering a day full of activities for kids on Martin Luther King Day.More >>
A local non-profit music program is offering a day full of activities for kids on Martin Luther King Day.More >>
Louisville Metro Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions, thanks to everyone to had their pets' photographed with Santa Claus over the holidays.More >>
Louisville Metro Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions, thanks to everyone to had their pets' photographed with Santa Claus over the holidays.More >>
Warm and rainy weather in store for Monday.More >>
Warm and rainy weather in store for Monday.More >>
Neighbors in the Taylor Berry Neighborhood are frustrated by broken windows, boarded doors, and burnt down properties that plague their neighborhood.More >>
Neighbors in the Taylor Berry Neighborhood are frustrated by broken windows, boarded doors, and burnt down properties that plague their neighborhood.More >>
Neighbors react after a toddler is injured by gunfire on New Years Eve.More >>
Neighbors react after a toddler is injured by gunfire on New Years Eve.More >>