Louisville Zoo to host job fair

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Louisville Zoo is hosting a job fair for seasonal employees this weekend.

According to the zoo's website, applicants can apply on Saturday, January 7th, between 10 in the morning and two in the afternoon. This is the only day new candidates can apply.

The zoo says that they will not be accepting online applications for new hires. The window for returning employees to apply online has closed.

All applicants must be a minimum of 16 years old.

