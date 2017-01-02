LMAS offering free pet adoptions this week

Vixen can be adopted at Louisville Metro Animal Services. (Source: Facebook/LMAS)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Animal Services is offering free pet adoptions, thanks to everyone to had their pets' photographed with Santa Claus over the holidays.

Friends of Metro Animal Services, the non-profit group that raises money for LMAS hosted the Pet Photos With Santa events in December.

They donated $1,000 to be used for waiving adoption fees, beginning Tuesday.

Pets can be adopted at the Animal House Center, located at 3516 Newburg Road.

Adoption fees will be waived on a first come, first served basis until the donated money runs out.

Click here to contact LMAS and learn more about their pet adoption process.

