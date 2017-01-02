AMPED offers free workshops for kids on MLK Day

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A local non-profit music program is offering a day full of activities for kids on Martin Luther King Day.

AMPED is welcoming 40 students to participate in free workshops on January 16 while they are out of school.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority will teach etiquette lessons and consultants from Mary Kay will provide skin care tips.

The day will conclude with a showing of the movie Selma.

The event begins at 9 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. Breakfast and lunch will be provided.

To register a child, email ampedlouisville@gmail.com or call Melanie at 502-432-3078 or Love at 502-915-5804.

