Toddler shot in Portland neighborhood released from hospital

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The two-year-old who was hit by a stray bullet in the Portland neighborhood on New Year's Eve is making a good recovery after undergoing surgery, according to his father.

Dustin Compton posted an update on Facebook about his son, Cameron's condition on Sunday night.

Cameron was released from Norton Children's Hospital on Sunday, according to a hospital spokesperson.

Compton said the bullet was removed from Cameron's shoulder and they expect a full recovery.

Cameron was hit by a projectile on Saturday night while being placed in a vehicle on Griffiths Avenue.

No one has been arrested in the case. Anyone with information about the shooting should call 574-LMPD (5673).

