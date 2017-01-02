Cigarette tossed from balcony sparked Bashford Manor condo fire

The fire was reported at 3:33 pm in teh 500 block of Donard Park Ave. (Source: Air 3, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fire investigators have determined the cause of a fire that caused heavy damage to an apartment complex in the Bashford Manor area.

Buechel Fire Chief Adam Jones told WAVE 3 News the fire at Donard Park Condominiums was sparked by a cigarette that was thrown off a balcony.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: 2 alarm fire on Donard Park Ave.

Jones noted that the fire spread quickly because of windy conditions on Thursday.

Flames and heavy smoke took over most of the building as firefighters worked for about 50 minutes to out the fire out.

