RiverLink transponders going fast

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The demand for RiverLink transponders for the Ohio River Bridges is so high that supplies are running out quickly.

A spokesperson for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said on Monday that all remaining transponders are expected to be distributed early this week and they are working on getting more.

“We knew interest in RiverLink transponders would be high, but demand has skyrocketed over the past few weeks,” Megan McLain, tolling project manager with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said. “From July through November, more than 70,000 RiverLink transponders had been ordered. Nearly 100,000 additional RiverLink transponders were ordered just in December, outpacing total demand since we launched operations.”

An order for additional RiverLink transponders was placed in mid-December. Additional RiverLink E-ZPass transponders are expected to be available later this month.

Drivers who have RiverLink accounts but have not received transponders will still receive the frequent-user discount.

