YMCA offers tips for keeping New Year's resolutions for healthy lifestyles

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The time of year has come when most people vow to make major changes in their lifestyle.

According to Google, the top three most popular New Year’s resolutions are:

1. Get Healthy

2. Get organized

3. Live life to the fullest



The “Get Healthy” resolution hits its peak every year around this time. The YMCA of Greater Louisville has some tips to keep your motivation going strong.



“A lot of cardio, trying to build it back up, trying to get a few good miles in good time,” Phillip Kollin said as he was walking on the treadmill at the Downtown Louisville YMCA. “Setting my own personal goals, sometimes hills, sometimes speed,” Kollin said.



With every goal, comes a different reason. For Kollin, it’s a special one this year.

“My wife and I recently welcomed our first daughter, our second child, four weeks ago,” he said.



That was enough for Kollin, now a father of two, who needs to be around and healthy for a long time.



Finding internal motivation like that is crucial in continuing past the first month, according to the YMCA’s Paul McKim.



“Goals are very specific to an individual," McKim said. "And we try to honor that and help find a program that’s specific to the individual as well.”

If hitting up the gym is intimidating, Kollin said not to worry because friendly disregard is everyone’s M.O. at the Y.



“I don’t feel like I’m being watched,” he said. “If anything, people will come by, give you a little head nod or a thumbs up.”



If you don’t want to go at it alone, you can also make friends in group classes.



“They’re designed to keep people coming back to the Y, but we want them to enjoy the activity that they have,” McKim added.



Experts believe the key to success is starting slow and being forgiving when life gets in the way.



