Hillbilly Tea closes restaurant on West Main St.

Hillbilly Tea's popular brunch spot closed its restaurant on West Main Street. (Source: MIchael Williams, WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The revival of a Louisville restaurant didn't work out as planned.



Hillbilly Tea is now closed for good.

The popular brunch spot closed its original location on First Street in 2015.

The owners reopened the restaurant last spring on West Main Street.

They closed for the holidays and decided not to reopen.

But, the Hillbilly Tea brand will live on. It'll be sold in other restaurants, stores and online.

