Twins born in Louisville in 2016, 2017

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A mother gave birth to twins in Louisville in two different years.

Yes, you read that right - two different years.

Adonna Decker went into labor early in the morning on New Year's Eve.

Her first daughter, Adaline, was born at 11:56 p.m. on Saturday.

Emma came four minutes later at midnight, which was officially January 1, 2017.

The girls' father, Trey Decker, is also a twin.

The family is from Elizabethtown.

