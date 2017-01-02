Southern Indiana man injured when homemade cannon explodes on New Year's Eve

A man was injured when is homemade cannon exploded on New Year's Eve. (Source: WSLM Radio)

JACKSON COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A Jackson County, Indiana, man suffered a severe leg injury when his homemade cannon exploded shortly before midnight on New Year's Eve, police say.

The explosion was reported at a home on County Road 1060 E in Vernon Township at about 11:40 p.m. Saturday, according to a release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

Police say the man was "dry firing" the unloaded cannon when it exploded, sending a piece of the two-inch steel pipe into his upper right leg. He suffered a severe wound with major bleeding.

Officers with the Crothersville Police Department and the sheriff's office arrived and provided first aid until the man could be taken to a nearby hospital. He was then transferred to University of Louisville Hospital in stable condition.

