Gunshot victim shows up at Okolona firehouse

A man with a gunshot wound showed up at an Okolona fire station Monday afternoon (Source: Jobina Fortson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man with a gunshot wound to the leg showed up at an Okolona firehouse Monday afternoon.

Dispatchers say the man arrived at Okolona Fire Station No. 3, located at 1714 Rangeland Road, at 3:16 p.m.

Police say he and woman were standing on the corner of Rangeland Road and Ridgecrest Road when he was shot in the leg. It is not clear where the shots came from. A firefighter at the station told WAVE 3 News he heard several shots.

Police say the man is expected to survive his injuries.

