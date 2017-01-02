Tolls, downtown road closure could complicate Tuesday rush hour

With the holidays over, the real impact of the bridge tolls will be tested on Tuesday.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Paul Burgess' 37 years as a cabbie tells him that much of WAVE Country will face culture shock thanks to Tuesday's twofer: the end of holiday break and the first real test of tolled bridges in heavy traffic.

"It's gonna be a bit of a madhouse," he said. "You're gonna have a lot of people take the Second Street bridge from Indiana, not real familiar with the alternate routes of downtown Louisville."

Options will be mandatory. Tuesday also begins the closure of Third Street between Market and Jefferson Streets for the next year-and-a-half.

The section runs underneath the Kentucky International Convention Center, which is undergoing renovation. It carries about 34,000 cars and trucks daily, thanks to the Third Street off ramp from I-64 westbound.

Contractors for the KICC renovation and the $310 million Omni Hotel project nearby have called the closure critical to protecting drivers from falling debris and to giving crews and equipment access to the construction sites.

"We were already expecting added traffic on Second Street with tolling underway, said Mindy Peterson, spokeswoman for the Downtown Crossing portion of the $2.3 billion Ohio River Bridges Project. "I would imagine that's going to be a spot that police are going to be keeping a very close eye on."

Eight officers from the Louisville Metro Police Department's traffic unit will be staffing downtown during morning and afternoon rush hours, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell.

RELATED NEWS

+ How much it will cost to cross the Ohio River

+ How to correctly install a RiverLink transponder

+ E-ZPass transponders not mailed out yet

+ Businesses not eligble for frequent driver tolls

+ FIRST LOOK: Inside the East End Bridge tunnels



"The main thing is to keep the intersections clear," he said. "In the afternoon, everybody's generally trying to get out of downtown between 4 and 5, so that creates a different type of problem."

"After we get a few days under our belt, we'll have a much better idea of how traffic is shaking out what routes drivers are taking," Peterson said.

Procrastination has prompted a run on transponders -- the local stickers and multi-state E-Z Pass

available through RiverLink. Riverlink manages the tolls for the Kennedy, Lincoln and Lewis and Clark bridges that will pay for the project.

"We sold or processed more transponder requests in December than in July through November combined," Peterson said. "We sold 20,000 from the day before tolling until now."

The result is that transponders ordered online through riverlink.com are on back order. They may not arrive in the mail until mid to late February. Supplies available at the Louisville and Jeffersonville Customer Service Centers were expected to run dry by mid-week.

"You are going to pay the lowest rate until your transponder arrives," Peterson said.

Those trips will count toward the "frequent crosser" discount available to equipped automobiles utilizing the tolled bridges more than forty times monthly; the equivalent of a five-day workweek. The 41st crossing effectively cuts the one-way toll from $2 to $1.

"This is not a grace period for everybody crossing a bridge," Peterson said. "This is a grace period for everybody who has set-up a pre-paid RiverLink account, and has requested a transponder and is waiting for it."

Peterson, Mitchell and Burgess all counseled patience in this first week of "real-world" tolling.

"The worst time I can remember is when they shut down theSherman Minton Bridge," Burgess said. "This is gonna be fairly mild compared to that."

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.