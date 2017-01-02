75 years later, former player remembers Rose Bowl moved by Pearl Harbor attack

A Scottsburg man is offering to pay anyone who has information about hateful graffiti scrawled on his grandparents' grave marker.More >>
A Scottsburg man is offering to pay anyone who has information about hateful graffiti scrawled on his grandparents' grave marker.More >>
Steady rain is on track to move across WAVE Country overnight.More >>
Steady rain is on track to move across WAVE Country overnight.More >>
Police say a man has died after being hit by two vehicles on a street in Scottsburg, Indiana.More >>
Police say a man has died after being hit by two vehicles on a street in Scottsburg, Indiana.More >>
A year ago, Lloyd Jones was found dead between a house and an apartment in Shively. It was the first homicide in a year that would end with 123 killings in the county, a record high.More >>
A year ago, Lloyd Jones was found dead between a house and an apartment in Shively. It was the first homicide in a year that would end with 123 killings in the county, a record high.More >>
Police say two brothers who were reported missing Monday evening have been found safe.More >>
Police say two brothers who were reported missing Monday evening have been found safe.More >>