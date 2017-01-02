AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 2 young Indiana boys found safe

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police say two brothers who were reported missing Monday evening have been found safe.

10-year-old Avery Rader and his brother, 6-year-old Zek Rader were found in Brown County around 9 p.m. They were being taken to their grandparents, who have custody of the boys.

Prince's Lake police said the children were abducted by their non-custodial father, John Rader. Police are still looking for Rader. He was seen driving a White 2007 Ford 500 with black tinted windows, two breast cancer stickers and Indiana plate number 727MIO.

