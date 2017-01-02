AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 2 young Indiana boys found safe - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

AMBER ALERT CANCELED: 2 young Indiana boys found safe

By John P. Wise, Director of Digital Media
Brothers Avery Rader, 10 (left) and Zek Rader, 6, were reported missing Monday night. Brothers Avery Rader, 10 (left) and Zek Rader, 6, were reported missing Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police say two brothers who were reported missing Monday evening have been found safe.

10-year-old Avery Rader and his brother, 6-year-old Zek Rader were found in Brown County around 9 p.m. They were being taken to their grandparents, who have custody of the boys.

Prince's Lake police said the children were abducted by their non-custodial father, John Rader. Police are still looking for Rader. He was seen driving a White 2007 Ford 500 with black tinted windows, two breast cancer stickers and Indiana plate number 727MIO.

