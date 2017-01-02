Still no arrests in first homicide of record-breaking 2016

Family of Lloyd Jones asked for people to come forward with information regarding his death. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A year ago, Lloyd Jones was found dead between a house and an apartment in Shively. It was the first homicide in a year that would end with 123 killings in the county, a record high.

On Monday, his family gathered to ask people to come forward with information, saying detectives have told them they have no leads.

"Somebody out there, somebody on this block saw something, saw the car leave the scene," said Carolyn Marshall. "Nobody can murder somebody and beat them, beat the back of their head off and nobody heard nothing or said nothing."

Anybody with information in the killing is asked to call Shively Police.

