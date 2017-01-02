Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Scottsburg - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Scottsburg

By John Paxton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
A man died after being hit by two vehicles in Scottsburg on Monday. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News) A man died after being hit by two vehicles in Scottsburg on Monday. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Police say a man has died after being hit by two vehicles on a street in Scottsburg, Indiana.

He was hit on US 31 at Cherry Street around 6:30 p.m. Police say he was first hit by a southbound vehicle, then a northbound one. He was not in a crosswalk, police said.

Police have identified the drivers of both cars, but have not yet said if anyone will be charged. They have not yet released the name of the man who died.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM
Southern Indiana man injured when homemade cannon explodes on New Year's Eve
Toddler shot in Portland neighborhood released from hospital
Neighbors near Taylor Berry Neighborhood battle blighted properties
Cigarette tossed from balcony sparked Bashford Manor condo fire

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly