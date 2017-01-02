Man dies after being hit by 2 vehicles in Scottsburg

A man died after being hit by two vehicles in Scottsburg on Monday. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - Police say a man has died after being hit by two vehicles on a street in Scottsburg, Indiana.

He was hit on US 31 at Cherry Street around 6:30 p.m. Police say he was first hit by a southbound vehicle, then a northbound one. He was not in a crosswalk, police said.

Police have identified the drivers of both cars, but have not yet said if anyone will be charged. They have not yet released the name of the man who died.

