Scottsburg grave markers vandalized with hateful graffiti

Grave markers in the Scottsburg Cemetery were vandalized with hateful messages. (Source: Doug Druschke/WAVE 3 News)

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A Scottsburg man is offering to pay anyone who has information about hateful graffiti scrawled on his grandparents' grave marker.

Jarin Gladstein said he was, "livid, upset, sick," looking at the anti-Semitic messages written on the stone.

"Everybody knew they were great people and to know that somebody that has honestly no idea who they are to do this is just sick," Gladstein said

Gladstein's family scrubbed off the paint themselves, but the damage can't be washed away.

"I'll always know it happened," Gladstein said. "It doesn't matter how clean it is. It happened. I've seen it. Once I've seen it it's burned in my head."

Two other headstones were vandalized in the Scottsburg Cemetery as well.

"Whether it's clean or not, I still want to know who did it," Gladstein said.

Gladstein is willing to pay anyone who can lead him and police to the person responsible for the damage.

"It's not so much me and my religion," Gladstein said. "It's the fact that it's someone's final resting place."

The Scottsburg City Police is investigating the case as vandalism.

