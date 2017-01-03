2 shooting victims drive to Shively Thorntons for help

Shively police were called to the Thorntons at 4100 Cane Run Road. (Source: Raycom News Network)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two shooting victims were taken to a hospital for treatment Tuesday morning after showing up at a Shively Thorntons.

Sgt. Josh Meyers with the Shively Police Department said the man and woman were shot inside a car on Strotman Road about 5 a.m. and then drove to the Thorntons at 4100 Cane Run Road for help.

Both of the victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries, Meyers said.

Police don't know who shot the pair, and the motive for the shooting is unclear.

This story will be updated.

