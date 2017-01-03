Louisville man identified as pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in Scottsburg, IN

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been identified as the person who was hit and killed by two vehicles in Scott County, IN Monday night.

Indiana State Police said Fred Moss, 50, who frequently visited the Scottsburg area, was walking east across US 31 at Cherry Street about 6:30 p.m. Monday. While he was in the southbound lane, a 1999 maroon Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by Lucas Petty, 23, of Scottsburg, hit Moss, knocking him into the northbound lanes. There, he was hit by a second vehicle, a white 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by Travis Riley, 37, of Seymour. Moss was pronounced dead at the scene.

ISP reconstructionists were called to the scene to investigate. Their results will be forwarded to the Scott County Prosecutor's Office for review.

US 31 was closed about two hours while the investigation was conducted.

