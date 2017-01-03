Louisville man identified as pedestrian hit, killed by 2 vehicles in Scottsburg, IN

Several charges are pending against the driver.More >>
Several charges are pending against the driver.More >>
Hoover was the General Assembly's longest-serving Minority Floor Leader. He had held the post since 2000.More >>
Hoover was the General Assembly's longest-serving Minority Floor Leader. He had held the post since 2000.More >>
One of the homes contained a lot of contents, so it was difficult to maneuver, Assistant Fire Chief Doug Recktenwald said.More >>
One of the homes contained a lot of contents, so it was difficult to maneuver, Assistant Fire Chief Doug Recktenwald said.More >>
Police said the victim frequently visited the Scottsburg area.More >>
Police said the victim frequently visited the Scottsburg area.More >>
Officers were called to the Thorntons at 4100 Cane Run Road after 5 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Officers were called to the Thorntons at 4100 Cane Run Road after 5 a.m. Tuesday.More >>