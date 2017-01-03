Scottsburg mourns 'Fred the Pizza Man' killed in Monday crash

SCOTTSBURG, IN (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been identified as the person who was hit and killed by two vehicles in Scott County on Monday night.

Indiana State police said Fred Moss, 50, was walking east across US 31 at Cherry Street when he was struck Monday evening. Moss, of Scottsburg, was in the southbound lane when a pickup truck being driven by 23-year-old Lucas Petty, also from Scottsburg, hit him and knocked him into the northbound lanes. That’s where he was struck by a second vehicle, another pickup truck driven by Travis Riley, 37, of Seymour. Moss was pronounced dead at the scene.

Although Moss was originally from Louisville, he had made Scottsburg his home several years ago, and now after his death the community is feeling the gap that he’s left behind. Many said Tuesday that Moss was a local icon, calling him "Fred the Pizza Man."

"He’s just Fred, you had to know him to know who he was," said Matt Johnson, who worked at the hardware next to the Papa John's where Moss worked.

Known to deliver pizzas all over Scottsburg, Moss knew no stranger.

"He never said anything bad about anybody," Johnson said. "He helped you when he could; he’d bring pizzas to the hardware store all the time."

Johnson recalled fondly the days Moss would make his deliveries, adding that Moss’ smile was warmer than any pizza he delivered.

"Just an outgoing guy, he always wanted to make somebody laugh or try to help you out, get you something you needed," Johnson said. "If you wanted to buy something, Fred would look for it, he will try to help you."

An outsider, originally a Louisville man, Moss decided to make Scottsburg his home several years ago. He also worked at a nearby Denny’s restaurant. His friends said he recently suffered a stroke, but even that didn’t take away his energy.

"That was a couple of months ago and he came by a few weeks ago to speak to me about that," Rich Ottersbach said. "They had taken his driver’s license away, which had limited some of the things he could do."

Moss’ multiple jobs aside, perhaps the most important role he played was that of a friendly face around town.

"We got to see him here quite often, he’s flying high with the angels, he should know (that) guys like us will miss him," Ottersbach said.

Several people said the crash is highlighting just how dangerous US 31 is, with cars flying by and no sidewalk to cross. They also said Indiana State police are doing their best to have as many officers watching that stretch of road, but it is difficult to monitor it all hours of the day.

Funeral arrangements for Moss have not be released yet. However, Scottsburg is gathering donations to fund his arrangements. The OEI The Cool Guys are leading the effort and accepting donations at their location at 366 South Gardner Lane.

Alternatively, you can donate to a GoFundMe page here.

