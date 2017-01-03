2 escape fire after flames jump from abandoned home next door

Fire fires were reported just before 11:30 p.m. Monday. (Source: Lee Holeman/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two people made it to safety after a fire next door spread to their home near Churchill Downs late Monday night.

Doug Recktenwald, assistant chief of the Louisville Fire Department, said a vacant house on Central Avenue near S. 6th Street caught on fire just before 11:30 p.m. It jumped to a neighbor's house. One of the homes contained a lot of contents, so it was difficult to maneuver, Recktenwald said.

Forty-two firefighters spent about an hour bringing the flames under control.

The vacant house had no gas or electric service, Recktenwald said.



ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Scottsburg grave markers vandalized

+ 2 shooting victims drive to Shively Thorntons for help

+ Man hit by 2 vehicles, killed identified

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.