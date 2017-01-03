Hit-and-run suspect runs from police, flips stolen car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A stolen car involved in a hit-and-run crash was involved in a second, more serious crash after refusing to stop for authorities Tuesday.

Lt. Col. Carl Yates with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) said a deputy witnessed the driver hit another vehicle on Mud Lane near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line and keep going about 11:25 a.m. The deputy's lights were activated, but the driver still didn't stop.

Yates said the deputy ran the plates on the vehicle and discovered the car had been stolen.

Officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department got involved in the effort to subdue the suspect, who escaped by taking a number of roads in the Highview area.

ALSO ON WAVE3.COM

+ Pedestrian hit by 2 vehicles identified

+ 2 escape fire after flames jump from vacant house next door

+ Scottsburg grave markers vandalized

Eventually, the suspect crashed the stolen car, which overturned in front of a Domino's Pizza at 7924 Fegenbush Lane in Highview. He suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital, Yates said.

Several charges are pending.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.