3rd St. between Market and Jefferson to reopen in October 2017

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - For the next 10 months, 3rd St. between Market and Jefferson Streets will be closed.

This block runs underneath the Kentucky International Convention Center, which is undergoing renovation.

Contractors for the renovation and the Omni Hotel call the closure critical, in order to protect drivers from falling debris and to give crews and equipment access to the construction sites.

LMPD's Traffic unit will be in the area downtown during morning and afternoon rush hours to help moderate inconveniences with the closure.

Third St. will reopen in October 2017.

In addition to 3rd St. being closed, 4th St. between Market and Jefferson Streets will remain closed throughout the duration of the 22 month expansion project.

One lane of Market St. and one lane of Jefferson St., closest to the Kentucky International Convention Center, will also remain closed during the project, reopening in 2018.

