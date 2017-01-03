DVR ALERT: UofL vs. Notre Dame Wednesday; 'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Chicago P.D.' to air Sunday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News will air the University of Louisville men's basketball game Wednesday night.

The Cards take on Notre Dame beginning at 9 p.m.

The game will preempt Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. Those shows will air instead on Sunday afternoon. Blindspot will air at its usual time of 8 p.m. Wednesday, immediately preceding the UofL game.

Here is the programming schedule for the afternoon of Sunday, January 8:

12 p.m. - Law & Order: SVU

1 p.m. - Chicago P.D.

Set your DVR if you can't watch the shows when they are broadcast.

