DVR ALERT: UofL vs. Notre Dame Wednesday; 'Law & Order: SVU,' 'Chicago P.D.' to air Sunday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News will air the University of Louisville men's basketball game Wednesday night.
The Cards take on Notre Dame beginning at 9 p.m.
The game will preempt Law & Order: SVU and Chicago P.D. Those shows will air instead on Sunday afternoon. Blindspot will air at its usual time of 8 p.m. Wednesday, immediately preceding the UofL game.
Here is the programming schedule for the afternoon of Sunday, January 8:
Set your DVR if you can't watch the shows when they are broadcast.
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.