Program Alert: UofL vs. Notre Dame on Wednesday; Law & Order, Chicago PD to reair on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News will air the University of Louisville men's basketball game on Wednesday night.

The Cards take on Notre Dame at 9 p.m.

The game will replace the programming normally aired on Wednesday night. Those shows will be reaired on Sunday according to the following schedule:

Sunday, January 8

12 p.m. - Law & Order: SVU

1 p.m. - Chicago PD

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.