Program Alert: UofL vs. Notre Dame on Wednesday; Law & Order, Chicago PD to reair on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News will air the University of Louisville men's basketball game on Wednesday night.
The Cards take on Notre Dame at 9 p.m.
The game will replace the programming normally aired on Wednesday night. Those shows will be reaired on Sunday according to the following schedule:
Sunday, January 8
12 p.m. - Law & Order: SVU
1 p.m. - Chicago PD
Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.
725 S. Floyd Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-2201
publicfile@wave3.com
(502) 561-4140EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.