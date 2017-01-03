Program Alert: UofL vs. Notre Dame on Wednesday; Law & Order, Ch - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Program Alert: UofL vs. Notre Dame on Wednesday; Law & Order, Chicago PD to reair on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - WAVE 3 News will air the University of Louisville men's basketball game on Wednesday night.

The Cards take on Notre Dame at 9 p.m. 

The game will replace the programming normally aired on Wednesday night. Those shows will be reaired on Sunday according to the following schedule:

Sunday, January 8
12 p.m. - Law & Order: SVU
1 p.m. - Chicago PD

