VIDEO: Woman thrown to floor by deputy considers legal action

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A woman who was thrown to the ground by a deputy sheriff is threatening legal action against the Crawford County Jail, and she has video to back up her allegations.

Sheriff Charlie McDaniel said the woman committed battery by bodily waste when she spit in the deputy's face, and legally the deputy had the right to defend himself.

Kathi Plaskett was arrested in June and brought into the jail in handcuffs. Authorities said she was intoxicated, and Plaskett admits that she was.

Jail surveillance video shows Plaskett being thrown to the floor by Deputy William Breeding, who has been with the sheriff's office for a couple of years. Plasket claims she was injured in the incident and was denied medical treatment.

The sheriff said allegations that Plaskett was not medically treated are simply untrue. He said Plaskett's mugshot taken right after the incident shows she was not in distress or injured as she claims.

