Man thrown from tractor in Ripley Co. crash dies

RIPLEY COUNTY, IN (WAVE) - A man hurt in a crash in Ripley County, Indiana last week has died.

Hubert Brown, 65, was thrown from a tractor on State Road 350 when it was hit by a car on December 26.

Indiana State Police arrested the driver of the car, Richard Campos, 41, after testing his blood alcohol level at the scene of the crash and again at a nearby hospital. His level registered .26% at the scene. The legal limit in Indiana is .08%.

Campos was not injured in the crash.

Brown was taken to University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he passed away on Tuesday.

Campos is currently charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. He could face more charges in light of Brown's death.

