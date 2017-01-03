Layoffs begin at Toyota's Erlanger plant

ERLANGER, KY (WAVE) - Toyota has started the process of moving hundreds of jobs out of its northern Kentucky headquarters.

Layoffs began at Toyota's Erlanger plant on Tuesday and will continue through the end of 2018.

The company, which is moving its facilities to the Dallas suburb of Plano, said the move will affect 648 workers.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Man thrown from tractor in Ripley Co. crash dies

+ Ford cancels plan to build new Mexican plant, adds US jobs

+ 2 escape fire after flames jump from abandoned home next door

Erlanger has been home to Toyota's North American engineering and manufacturing headquarters since 1996.

This comes as a part of a national consolidation of Toyota's operations.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.